Want to protect your COVID-19 card? Staples is offering to laminate it for free

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ If you’re looking for a way to preserve your COVID-19 vaccine card once you’re fully vaccinated, Staples is offering to laminate it for free.
The Framingham-based company said it will be laminating customers’ vaccine cards free of charge until April 3.
“Staples is offering free lamination of COVID-19 vaccine cards for customers’ safekeeping after they receive their second dose of the vaccine,” a spokesperson said. “The offer is valid at Staples stores nationwide.”
Anyone who is interested in getting their COVID-19 card laminated should use the coupon code: 81450.
There are eight Staples locations in Rhode Island:
- Cranston: 4000 Chapel View Boulevard
- Middletown: 870 West Main Road
- North Kingstown: 1007 Ten Rod Road
- Providence: 555 North Main Street
- Smithfield: 371 Putnam Pike
- Wakefield: 160 Old Tower Road
- Warwick: 1276 Bald Hill Road
- Wakefield: 160 Old Tower Road
- Westerly: 13 Airport Road
There are also several Staples locations in Southeastern Massachusetts:
- Attleboro: 287 Washington Street
- Brockton: 500 Westgate Drive
- Fairhaven: 17 Plaza Way
- Fall River: 416 William S Canning Boulevard
- Mansfield: 390 West Street
- Raynham: 600 South Street West
- Seekonk: 179 Highland Ave