Want to protect your COVID-19 card? Staples is offering to laminate it for free

(Credit: AP)

12 on 12: Vaccine 101
Courtesy: Staples

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ If you’re looking for a way to preserve your COVID-19 vaccine card once you’re fully vaccinated, Staples is offering to laminate it for free.

The Framingham-based company said it will be laminating customers’ vaccine cards free of charge until April 3.

“Staples is offering free lamination of COVID-19 vaccine cards for customers’ safekeeping after they receive their second dose of the vaccine,” a spokesperson said. “The offer is valid at Staples stores nationwide.”

Anyone who is interested in getting their COVID-19 card laminated should use the coupon code: 81450.

There are eight Staples locations in Rhode Island:

  • Cranston: 4000 Chapel View Boulevard
  • Middletown: 870 West Main Road
  • North Kingstown: 1007 Ten Rod Road
  • Providence: 555 North Main Street
  • Smithfield: 371 Putnam Pike
  • Wakefield: 160 Old Tower Road
  • Warwick: 1276 Bald Hill Road
  • Westerly: 13 Airport Road

There are also several Staples locations in Southeastern Massachusetts:

  • Attleboro: 287 Washington Street
  • Brockton: 500 Westgate Drive
  • Fairhaven: 17 Plaza Way
  • Fall River: 416 William S Canning Boulevard
  • Mansfield: 390 West Street
  • Raynham: 600 South Street West
  • Seekonk: 179 Highland Ave

