Want to protect your COVID-19 card? Staples is offering to laminate it for free

Courtesy: Staples

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ If you’re looking for a way to preserve your COVID-19 vaccine card once you’re fully vaccinated, Staples is offering to laminate it for free.

The Framingham-based company said it will be laminating customers’ vaccine cards free of charge until April 3.

“Staples is offering free lamination of COVID-19 vaccine cards for customers’ safekeeping after they receive their second dose of the vaccine,” a spokesperson said. “The offer is valid at Staples stores nationwide.”

Anyone who is interested in getting their COVID-19 card laminated should use the coupon code: 81450.

There are eight Staples locations in Rhode Island:

Cranston: 4000 Chapel View Boulevard

4000 Chapel View Boulevard Middletown: 870 West Main Road

870 West Main Road North Kingstown: 1007 Ten Rod Road

1007 Ten Rod Road Providence: 555 North Main Street

555 North Main Street Smithfield: 371 Putnam Pike

371 Putnam Pike Wakefield: 160 Old Tower Road

160 Old Tower Road Warwick: 1276 Bald Hill Road

160 Old Tower Road Westerly: 13 Airport Road

There are also several Staples locations in Southeastern Massachusetts: