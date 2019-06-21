Wandering polar bear captured, will be treated at Russian zoo

NORILSK, Russia (CBS) — A polar bear that was found wandering in a Russian industrial city in Siberia, far south of its normal hunting grounds, has been transported to a zoo in Krasnoyarsk.

The bear was found wandering, looking visibly weak, in the northern city of Norilsk at the beginning of the week.

Specialists from the Royev Ruchey zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk arrived in Norilsk on Thursday to sedate the bear, before caging it ahead of the journey south.

They say the bear will be examined and treated for possible ailments before they decide what to do next.

“Now we have to examine the health conditions of the animal, do blood tests, check if there are parasitic worms in its excrement,” said head veterinarian, Georgy Belyanin.

Anatoly Nikolaichuk, chief of the local hunting department, told the Tass news agency said that the last time a polar bear was seen in the area around Norilsk was more than 40 years ago.

Environmentalists say wild animals are suffering from the shrinking hunting environment and the receding ice as the Arctic is getting warmer, and some of them have ventured south in search of food.