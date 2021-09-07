Walk-through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returning to Roger Williams Park Zoo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Guests will be able to enjoy thousands of intricately carved pumpkins at their own pace this year as Roger Williams Park Zoo’s walk-through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns.

This year’s spectacular takes visitors on a journey from the days of ragtime and swing to rock-and-roll and hip hop as they celebrate the greatest music from the last 150 years.

The event will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31 at Roger Williams Park Zoo and will be open every night from 6-10:30 p.m.

Tickets are only available online and must be purchased in advance. Tickets for Friday-Sunday are $21 for adults and $18 for children. Tickets for Monday-Thursday are $17 for adults and $14 for children. Toddlers 1 and under are free.

Family Fun Nights have special themes for the whole family where they can have meet and greets with some of their favorite costumed characters before hopping on the pumpkin trail. All of the events are 6-8 p.m. included with purchasing a Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular ticket.

Sensory-friendly nights will be on Oct. 26-27 from 5-6 p.m. – an hour before the trail opens to the public. Tickets for these events are available for purchase in person only at the admissions booth.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s event was a drive-through where guests experienced the pumpkins from the comfort of their vehicles.

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is open rain or shine. There will be no refunds or rescheduling.