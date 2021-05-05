Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Rhode Island today

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to pay a visit to Rhode Island on Wednesday.

She’ll be joined by U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo.

Harris is expected to arrive at T.F. Green International Airport at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday morning. From there, she will take part in the following events:

  • At 1 p.m., Harris will participate in an event featuring small businesses focused on social impact.
  • At 2:05 p.m., The vice president will participate in a women-led small business roundtable along with Raimondo.
  • At 4:55 p.m., Harris will depart Rhode Island for Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, Raimondo toured the General Dynamics Electric Boat facility in Groton, Conn., along with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. She said job training and apprenticeships will be critical in restoring the country’s economy, noting how Biden’s jobs package includes a $48 billion investment in workforce development.

Members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation are expected to be on hand to greet Harris and Raimondo, and current Gov. Dan McKee said he will be meeting with them at some point.

Providence

