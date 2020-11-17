CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Virtual tickets now available for access to Trinity Rep’s online version of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Courtesy: Trinity Rep

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Those who annually see “A Christmas Carol” at Trinity Rep can soon do so from the comfort of their homes.

Trinity Repertoire Company announced Tuesday that registration is open for those interested in gaining access to a free, online version of the performance.

Back in August, Trinity Rep announced that the 43-year-old tradition would pivot to an online performance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The tradition of producing A Christmas Carol every year for more than four decades and over a million audience members is one in which we take great pride,” Curt Columbus, the production’s director said. “Skipping a year of telling this story is not something that we would consider in normal times, and this year, it is simply unthinkable.”

The on-demand video will be available from Dec. 17 through Jan. 10. Anyone who wants to receive access to the video can sign up on Trinity Rep’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

HOLIDAYS 2020

