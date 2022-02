MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — It was a sight not often seen in eastern Massachusetts: a moose roaming about in Marlborough.

The moose, which appeared to be lost, caught residents like Lindsay Alers by surprise. She captured the moose on video passing near her home.

According to Marlborough police, state wildlife officials were able to tranquilize the moose so it could be transported to a safer location “well outside of Marlborough.”

“Everyone is safe, including the moose,” police added.