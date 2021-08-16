Video: Lightning strikes top of Washington Monument

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — The Washington Monument was closed Monday after it was hit by lightning during a storm the previous evening.

The National Mall and Memorial Parks branch of the National Park Service tweeted that the lightning strike caused “damage to the electronic access system,” which was being repaired.

The incredible video was captured by Travis Nix and posted on Twitter, where it got tens of thousands of views.

UPDATE: The Washington Monument will be closed today as we repair damage to the electronic access system caused by Sunday morning’s lightning strike. #WashingtonDC https://t.co/HD6U35C66n — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) August 16, 2021

This wasn’t the first time lightning struck the Washington Monument, and it very likely won’t be the last. At 555 feet tall, it’s the tallest structure in the immediate area, making it a prime target.

There’s no word at this time on a timetable for when the electrical system will be fixed and the monument will reopen.