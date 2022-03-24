TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — It wasn’t a tornado in Taunton that was spotted Wednesday afternoon.

A 12 News viewer captured a video of a dust devil swirling across a parking lot along Route 44 in Taunton just before 5 p.m.

A dust devil, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), is a small, rapidly rotating wind that is made visible by the dust, dirt or debris it picks up.

Dust devils range from 10 to 300 feet in diameter with an average height of approximately 500 to 1000 feet, the NWS says.

In most locations, dust devils typically last only a few minutes before dissipating, according to the NWS.

The dust devil that touched down in Taunton did not cause any damage.