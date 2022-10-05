Video courtesy of Chandler Frost.

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Mansfield resident was woken up by a surprise on his home security system.

Mansfield police said a wayward black bear cub was caught on camera wandering around the stoop of his home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police warned the public to avoid close encounters with black bears, saying that most are aware of humans.

Homeowners are also urged to secure their trash cans and remove all outdoor pet food and bird feeders to prevent attracting bears.