MORPETH, Northumberland (WPRI) — A lamb born in the United Kingdom is as happy as can be, despite being a little different.

Whitehouse Farm Centre posted a video on social media showing the five-legged lamb doing what they call “binky,” or jumping and twisting in the air to express happiness.

When a commenter asked if the fifth leg would have to be amputated, the farm responded by saying they’ll follow the advice of their local veterinarian, but noted the extra appendage isn’t causing the lamb any issues.

“She is perfectly happy and healthy and a bundle of joy,” the farm said.