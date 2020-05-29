Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Youth Sports Sidelined
Unable to make new graduation date, high school senior receives solo ceremony

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ There was pomp and circumstance at Bristol County Agricultural High School Thursday, but only one special graduate.

The high school was originally supposed to hold a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on May 28, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone it until July 18.

Shayne Lambert, a senior at the high school, recently joined the Army National Guard. Lambert is set to begin basic training, and while he’s looking forward to what lies ahead, he was also disappointed to learn he would miss a major milestone in his life.

“I was very excited, I was kind of upset that I was going to miss prom and graduation,” he said.

.The school district decided to hold a special graduation ceremony for Lambert and his family, allowing him to receive his diploma less than a month before he deploys to Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

“I’m happy with what they did,” Sheila Lambert said. “I’m overjoyed about it.”

While the school is still unsure how their tentative ceremony will go in July, Superintendent Adele Sands said she knew they had to do something to accommodate Shayne.

“We certainly feel as though everyone is entitled to a graduation, especially in times like this,” Sands said.

“I’m glad I got to do this,” Shayne added.

Shayne will be specializing in aviation mechanics while serving in the army.

