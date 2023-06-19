NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s a new outdoor art installation on display at Brick Marketplace in Newport.

The “Umbrella Sky” features more than 500 colorful umbrellas that are “magically” suspended over Goddard Row.

The canopy of umbrellas is based off the “Umbrella Sky Project,” which originated in Portugal.

David Medeiros, director of “Umbrella Sky Newport,” drew inspiration from the original Portuguese artist, who sought to beautify her small town.

“I was captivated by the simplicity and universality of the concept and wholeheartedly committed to bringing it to Newport,” Medeiros said. “Newport, and Rhode Island as a whole, is a haven for creativity, boasting an abundance of talented artists and musicians.”

The outdoor art display will also serve as a backdrop for a variety of performances, craft fairs and art shows throughout the summer.

“We wanted to provide a platform to showcase their brilliance and create a special place for visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant local arts scene,” Medeiros explained.

Medeiros said Newport’s rich history is “intertwined with the Portuguese community,” which is another reason the art installation is so special.

“The fact that this art form originated in Portugal holds particular significance for us,” Medeiros said, adding that the Portuguese community has “…made substantial contributions to the city’s success, culture, and heritage.”

“By featuring Umbrella Sky Newport here, we continue that legacy,” he continued.

The “Umbrella Sky” is the first art installation of its kind in New England. It will be on display through October.