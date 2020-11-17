Twitter rolls out ‘Fleets’ to expire 24-hour posts

Close up of a teenager on her smartphone

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Twitter has introduced its own way of expiring 24-hour posts.

Popularized by Snapchat, with Instagram and Facebook jumping on the train, Twitter is meeting the demand for short-term posts that delete on their own.

Starting Tuesday, all Twitter users will be able to post “Fleets.”

“Fleets are a new, low pressure way to share text, photos, videos, and Tweets, and they disappear in 24 hours,” said Twitter, describing them as “that thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah.”

Post a fleeting thought, a short video or a silly photo — anything you might’ve kept in your drafts before now has a place and won’t be viewable after 24 hours.

You can even set a privacy level, much like Instagram’s “close friends” feature.

People watching your Fleet will be able to react with emojis or send a message. (Yes, again, just like Instagram Stories).

It’s good news for people who habitually tweet and delete or use a third-party program to auto-delete their tweets — or even people who just want to keep it extra casual and a little more personal on the timeline.

Once you see your profile image in the new bar across the top of your app’s Home timeline, tap it to get started. https://t.co/Jg4ePbCMlo — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 17, 2020

Just don’t forget — screenshots are forever.