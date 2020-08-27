CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Trinity Rep to release a free online version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ this holiday season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Trinity Rep says the coronavirus pandemic will not cancel their 43-year long holiday tradition of performing “A Christmas Carol,” despite it cancelling over 100 other performances, classes and events at the company.

Instead of the normal in-person production, the company said they will release a free online version of “A Christmas Carol” in late November.

“The tradition of producing A Christmas Carol every year for more than four decades and over a million audience members is one in which we take great pride,” Curt Columbus, the production’s director said.” Skipping a year of telling this story is not something that we would consider in normal times, and this year, it is simply unthinkable.”

Columbus is creating a unique take on the classic story that integrates storytelling techniques only possible through digital production, according to Trinity Rep.

“Now, more than ever, we need to find ways to (virtually) come together, hear stories of hope, and keep treasured traditions alive,” Columbus said. “Though we would much prefer to be gathered in the theater together in person, we are excited to create this unique opportunity for our community to celebrate the season.”

Registration is still required for virtual tickets, though they are free of charge. More information will be released on the fall dates, the full cast and creative team at TrinityRep.com/carol.

Providence

