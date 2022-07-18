PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s not too late to be a Toys “R” Us kid.

The beloved toy store is being brought back to life this year by Macy’s.

The department store chain said Monday that Toys “R” Us will move into all Macy’s stores beginning later this month.

Toys “R” Us was thought to be extinct after it declared bankruptcy in 2017, despite a number of revival attempts by various owners.

But the toy store was given a new lease on life last year when it teamed up with Macy’s to start selling toys online.

Ever since, Macy’s said online toy sales have skyrocketed.

“Macy’s can’t wait to bring the Toys ‘R’ Us experience to life in our stores,” Macy’s Nata Dvir said. “We hope Toys ‘R’ Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together.”

“The customer response to our partnership with Toys ‘R’ Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth,” she continued.

Toys “R” Us will be completely moved into all Macy’s stores by mid-October. The in-store experience will include hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments.

Macy’s also expects Toys “R” Us to expand further into the department store throughout the holidays, when the demand for toys is at an all-time high.