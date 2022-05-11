PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An astronomical treat will be visible across the country this weekend, but whether Southern New Englander will get a chance to see it all depends on the weather.

This Sunday, a total lunar eclipse is expected, on top of May’s “Super Flower Moon.”

This phenomena, which will give the moon a reddish tinge in some parts of the country, has been dubbed the “Super Flower Blood Moon.”

Total lunar eclipses aren’t rare, though the last one to occur was more than three years ago.

“They’re not extremely rare, but if you can catch a lunar eclipse, it’s always something really cool to see,” space blogger Jason Major told 12 News. “If the kids are sleeping, I think it’s worth waking them up to take a peek.”

(Story continues below.)

The astronomical event will be visible Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

“The one on Sunday is going to be really nice because it’s going to last for awhile,” Major said.

The moon is expected to begin making it’s way into Earth’s shadow at 9:32 p.m., according to NASA. By 11:29 p.m., NASA expects the moon to be completely eclipsed.

The peak of the total lunar eclipse, according to NASA, will take place at 12:11 a.m.

(Story continues below.)

Major said people will have plenty of time to step outside and take a look at the astronomical event.

“You’ll have a good hour-and-a-half during totality, when the moon is fully inside the Earth’s shadow, and that’s when it starts to turn that rusty luminous red colorization,” Major explained.

The reddish color, according to Major, comes from sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere. The sunlight is then projected onto the moon.

Unlike a solar eclipse, Major said it’s completely safe to look straight at a lunar eclipse.

“You can stare at it all night long and I highly suggest doing so,” Major said.

The moon is expected to begin moving out of Earth’s shadow around 12:54 a.m. Monday, according to NASA, and the moon will completely return by 2:50 a.m.

Major said while he’ll be watching through his telescope and camera lens, no special equipment will be needed to see it.

“You don’t need binoculars, you don’t need a telescope … You don’t need any filters,” he explained. “You only need your own eyes and a place to sit and watch it happen.”

The visibility of the total lunar eclipse is, of course, weather permitting. While Southern New England will need some breaks in the clouds to see it, it won’t be a complete wash.

The Frosty Drew Observatory plans on live streaming the astronomical event. Watch it here »