EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Early risers in Southern New England were treated to a total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning.

12 News received many viewers photos of the astronomical show.

Courtesy Ross McLendon. Total Lunar Eclipse over Battleship Cove in Fall River, MA

Courtesy: Jason Major. Total Lunar Eclipse over Providence, RI.

Courtesy: John Villella. Total Lunar Eclipse

Courtesy Chloe Brown. Full moon becoming eclipsed.

Courtesy Jessica Croteau. Full moon becoming eclipsed.

Courtesy Chloe Brown. Full moon becoming eclipsed.

The moon slowly disappeared as the moon slid deeper and deeper into Earth’s shadow, then totality at 5:16 AM EST.

12 News spoke with Scott MacNeill, a staff astronomer at the Ladd Observatory in Providence and Observatory Director at the Frosty Drew Observatory.

“When the moon is the furthest into Earth’s shadow…it’s when it’s the reddest. It’s when it’s the most engulfed by Earth’s shadow,” explained MacNeill.

The red on the moon is from sunlight being scattered in Earth’s atmosphere into its different colors with red being directed onto the surface of the moon.

This is going to be the last total lunar eclipse in New England until March 2025.

“The way things are lining up over the next couple of years, our region doesn’t have a great path to observe,” MacNeill said.

He added, “we’re talking all about lunar eclipses today, but the solar eclipses coming up are going to be really fantastic for our region.”

There will be a partial solar eclipse on October 14, 2023. During that eclipse, Southern New England will see 13% of the sun disappear.

However, MacNeill said that everyone is talking about the solar eclipse in April 2024.

“It’s going to be total for the U.S. It’s going to come right across the U.S. from Texas all the way up through New York and into Vermont, so Northern New England will get a view of totality. Here in Southern New England, we’ll have about 98% eclipse which is fantastic,” Macneill said.