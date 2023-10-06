CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The wait is over.

Topgolf Rhode Island officially opens its doors at 10 a.m. Friday in Cranston.

You don’t have to be an avid golfer to enjoy a visit at the new facility located off I-95 on Sockanosset Cross Road.

It’s the first Topgolf to open in New England and features three floors of fun, with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, concessions, video games and music.

Players can rent a bay that is equipped with comfortable seating, tables for food and drinks, and touchscreen monitors that display players’ scores and stats.

To play, there are microchipped golf balls you can aim at different targets to earn points based on accuracy and distance. There are a variety of games and challenges to choose from, tailored to each player’s skill level.

Anthony Moretti, Cranston’s chief of staff, told 12 News he is excited for the economic boom it’s expected to bring.

“This has been the anticipation we’ve been waiting for. It’s an overall package,” he said. “It’s a place for family and friends to gather and just have a good time at a sport they may have never played and that’s why we want to introduce it to the community.”

Those planning on heading to Topgolf this weekend are asked to be patient. Employees said they are close to being fully booked just on reservations alone, and even though patrons can still walk in, it’s unclear how long the wait may be.

Another location is also currently being built in Canton, Mass.