EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a unanimous vote, Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca has been selected to join this year’s class of the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame.

It’s perfect timing too, since he’s also celebrating his 35th anniversary at WPRI 12.

Tony grew up watching WPRI 12 and launched his broadcast career in March 1987.

He joins a list of greats who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame in year’s past, including WPRI’s Karen Adams and WJAR’s Frank Coletta.

The rest of the 2022 class has not yet been announced.

Watch: Tony Petrarca reminisces about his first newscast