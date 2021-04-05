Tom Brady makes celebratory trip to Disney World following 7th Super Bowl victory

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPRI) ─ The pandemic didn’t stop Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady from celebrating his most recent win.

Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs back in February, taking home the team’s second Lombardi trophy and his seventh, after winning six in New England.

He went to Disney World! Seven-time Super Bowl Champion @TomBrady recently had an out-of-this world adventure while visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: https://t.co/ALYwbBRvAA #SBLV pic.twitter.com/QaCzq56xCs — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 5, 2021

As part of a longstanding Super Bowl tradition, Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski proclaimed, “we’re going to Disney World!” following the game, and both have since made good on their word.

While Gronkowski visited the Orlando theme park earlier in the offseason, Brady made a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Monday.

During the visit, Brady got to build his own lightsaber, drink blue and green milk and interact with Star Wars characters. He also experienced the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attractions.