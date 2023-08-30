TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton is the latest local police department to get help from a furry friend.

Blue, a Labrador retriever puppy, will be on duty as a comfort dog starting next week, the department posted on Facebook.

Like other comfort dogs, Blue’s main job will be to help people stay calm in times of crisis.

Officer Shaun Wilson recently visited Boonefield Laboradors to convince Chief Patrick Jones to look into getting a comfort dog. Wilson met Blue there, and they had an instant connection.

Courtesy: Tiverton PD

Courtesy: Tiverton PD

Courtesy: Tiverton PD

Courtesy: Tiverton PD

Courtesy: Tiverton PD

Courtesy: Tiverton PD

Courtesy: Tiverton PD

Following the visit, the department said it received “overwhelming” support from residents on the new addition, which was made possible in part by town leaders and Officer Keith Medeiros from the Bristol Police Department.

Boonefield Labradors has helped bring comfort dogs to several other local police departments, including Brody the Chocolate English Labrador in Bristol and Mac the English Labrador in Seekonk.