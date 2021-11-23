This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thanksgiving is about family, friends, and of course, food.

The turkey is normally the star of the show, but it’s the sides that have people in a debate each year. What side dishes appear on your table for Thanksgiving is determined not only by taste but also where you live.

Zippa, a career resource site, analyzed google searches from all 50 states to determine their favorite side dishes.

Mashed potatoes are the most popular coming in at number one in nine states including Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Right behind the potatoes are dinner rolls, stuffing only won in a couple of states, and cranberry sauce didn’t make the cut anywhere.

In Rhode Island, however, they were alone in choosing glazed carrots as their favorite side dish. Do you agree?

Below is a map of each state’s top side dish: