‘Things are brewing’: RI has starring role in at least one upcoming movie

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s not often you see a large-scale production crew filming in Rhode Island, but 12 News has learned there may be some big names coming to the Ocean State.

The Rhode Island Film and TV Office announced Wednesday that Kyra Sedgwick, an Emmy-award winning director and actress, will be filming “Space Oddity” in the historic Wickford Village.

Earlier this month, Sedgwick and her husband Kevin Bacon were spotted at a coffee shop in Exeter. It was known the couple was shooting a new film in Rhode Island, but it was unclear what the production was at the time.

Valarie Stadler, who works alongside Sedgwick, said once they scouted Rhode Island, they knew it was the perfect spot for the film.

“It’s a movie that really celebrates life and the world, and Rhode Island is a state that is so beautiful and does that so well,” Stadler said.

Here's some video of director @kyrasedgwick on set today! pic.twitter.com/rmDOCOPMiv — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) June 24, 2021

Space Oddity tells the tale of a disgruntled young man who plans a one-way trip to Mars and is then confronted with an unexpected love affair.

Stadler said the town names in the movie will not be changed from where they’re filmed.

“It’s going to be a postcard for Rhode Island,” she added.

Stadler said the final product will be released sometime next year.

Tax incentives through the Rhode Island Film and TV Office are making the filming of this movie possible, and Executive Director Steven Feinberg said the proposed $10 million boost could also attract other big name to the Ocean State.

When asked whether the much-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 would be filming in Rhode Island, Feinberg said: “Let’s just say things are brewing.”