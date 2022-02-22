PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A couple from Hope Valley said “I do” on “Twosday,” the significant palindrome date of 2/22/22.

Crystal and Michael Baron have been together for 11 years, and they said marriage has been on the horizon for a while now.

“We met at J.C. Penney a long, long time ago,” said Crystal Baron. “We have a 10-year-old now.”

When the couple saw the rare date was quickly approaching, they called Tressie Seymour of Rhode Island Minister to officiate a quick ceremony.

“It’s just a different day,” Michael Baron said. “We thought the date 2/22/22 was cool. It was a cool day to do it, on a Tuesday. We were like, why not?”

To add to the couple’s luck, it also happened to rain. The Barons and their loved ones gathered on Lover’s Bridge at Roger Williams Park for the special moment.

“Rain or shine … it’s still a special day,” Michael added. “They say it’s good luck. I was fine with it!'”

We first brought you a blizzard wedding…



Tonight we bring you… a 2/22/22 elopement in the RAIN! Can you get better luck than that? ☔️ @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/WuMLbvFF7l — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) February 22, 2022

The 22nd is meaningful to the couple, as their anniversary is Nov. 22 and their son’s due date was Jan. 22.

“He wasn’t, but he was supposed to be born on the 22nd, so the 22nd we were like … you know what, that’s cool. The 22nd of February, 2/22/22. It’s a meaningful number for us,” Crystal explained.

Seymour said she always sees couples take advantage of unique dates like this one.

“I did do a wedding on 2/2/22, and for the same reason. They wanted it to be all 2s,” Seymour said.

After the ceremony, Seymour traveled to Burrillville to officiate the marriage of another Rhode Island couple.