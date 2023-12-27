PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Statistically speaking, there’s a decent chance that a few decades from now you could be attending the wedding of a couple named Charlotte and Noah.

The R.I. Department of Health on Wednesday released its preliminary annual list of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island for the year, and found a few changes compared with 2022.

For the second year in a row, the most popular name for baby girls was Charlotte, but the name Sophia jumped to second place this year, up from No. 7 in 2022. And the name Olivia bounced back to No. 3, after falling from No. 1 in 2021 to No. 4 in 2022.

Most of the top 10 names were the same as last year, but two new entries joined the list: Nora and Mia.

For baby boys, the top name of 2023 was Noah, which edged out Liam for the No. 1 spot after placing second the previous two years. A newly popular pick was James, which ranked No. 3 this year after not making the top 10 at all last year.

There have been some big changes in Rhode Island’s top baby names over the years.

According to the Social Security Administration, the state’s top two baby names a quarter-century ago, in 1998, were Emily and Matthew, neither of which is on this year’s list. A half-century ago, in 1973, the top names were Jennifer and Michael. And in 1960, the oldest year for which data is available, the top names were Donna and Michael.

As of Wednesday there had been 9,766 babies born in Rhode Island so far in 2023, according to the Department of Health, but the number is expected to grow by roughly 50 to 100 as hospitals report data to the state.

The department’s Center for Vital Records will finalize the year’s birth statistics by the end of February.

Top girl names of 2023 in RI

Charlotte Sophia Olivia Amelia Emma Nora Luna Isabella Mia Isla

Top boy names of 2023 in RI

Noah Liam James Theodore Lucas Michael Julian Benjamin Henry Luca