(NEXSTAR) — Everyone knows Rhode Island is home to a lot of good food. That includes the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri.

It should come as no surprise that he has featured several of the Ocean State’s restaurants on his hit Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” (Or maybe it is a surprise – there should be more than 8 restaurants in the state worthy of national exposure, right?)

In any case, here’s a look at the Rhode Island locations visited by Fieri at least once across the 45 seasons of his show.

Louis Family Restaurant

Featured in two episodes, Louis Family Restaurant can be found at 286 Brook Street in Providence. Fieri loved their Barbecued Chicken Ravioli, saying it has “16 tickets to Flavortown,” as it’s made from scratch with 16 ingredients. Granola Pancakes, Meatloaf, and Grilled Pumpkin Muffins are also excellent choices from the menu.

Crazy Burger Cafe & Juice Bar

Also featured in two episodes, Narragansett’s Crazy Burger Cafe & Juice Bar impressed Fieri with their Whassupy Burger made with melted Brie cheese and a sesame-fennel-wasabi spice mix. You should also check out the menu featuring more than 30 burgers, including the roasted tempeh Poco Loco Vegan Burger or the Mahi Mahi Taco Burger.

Evelyn’s Drive-In

Evelyn’s Drive-In in Tiverton may be closed for the winter, but you can still check them out on two episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives before they reopen in 2024. Fieri couldn’t believe the Lobster Chow Mein and joked, “As wrong as it is, it’s right.” Also, be sure to check out their fried clams and the traditional Rhode Island Clam chowder.

Edgewood Cafe

Edgewood Cafe in Cranston has appeared in one episode, in which littlenecks over pasta and served with toaster points was Fieri’s favorite. Loyal customers order the fish and chips and garlic fries and a mud pie for dessert, according to the Food Network website.

Aunt Carrie’s

Aunt Carrie’s in Narragansett has been featured on the show three times. Fieri loved the clam cakes, calling them “simply done and done to perfection.” He also recommends the homemade strawberry shortcake.

Anthony’s Seafood

Anthony’s Seafood Market and Restaurant in Middletown was featured once on the show. Fieri loved the “big clam flavor” he got from the stuffed quahogs. Don’t miss the Kung Pao Calamari either.

Italian Corner

Italian Corner in East Providence has been featured twice. Fieri loved the brasato sandwich special on a fresh-baked roll, and suggests ordering the homemade tortellini bolognese with ragu.

Angelo’s Civita Farnese

Angelo’s Civita Farnese in Providence appeared once on the show. Fieri raved about the braciola with its tender deep-flavored pork on a bed of fresh pasta. Also, try the meatballs and fries smothered in marinara sauce.

Some restaurants, including Mediterraneo Caffe and The Liberty Elm Diner closed after appearing on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”