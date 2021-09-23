The ‘Conjuring’ house in Rhode Island is up for sale

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of America’s most notoriously haunted houses is up for sale, and it’s located right here in Rhode Island.

Built in 1836, the house located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville was made famous by the 2013 horror blockbuster “The Conjuring.”

Though it wasn’t the house featured in the film, it was the actual home in real life where the Perron family endured nearly a decade of intense paranormal activity in the 1970s.

The home has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, and is listed for $1.2 million.

The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business.

