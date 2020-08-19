‘The calamari comeback state’: Rhode Island wins DNC roll call with tasty appetizer

In this image from video, Joseph McNamara of Rhode Island speaks during the state roll call vote on second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Rhode Island made a lot of people hungry at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Tuesday night.

As Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party’s presidential candidate, he thanked the delegates after the first ever virtual roll call of the states.

It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America. #DemConvention — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 19, 2020

The roll call included 57 states and territories, and each was on camera for up to 30 seconds to report their delegate votes for the nominee.

Even though there was a short time to make an impact, Rhode Island caught the eye of everyone sparking an outroar on social media.

“The calamari comeback state of Rhode Island casts one vote for Bernie Sanders, and 34 votes for the next President, Joe Biden,” R.I. State Rep. Joseph McNamara said with a perfect plate of the tasty appetizer next to him.

The plate of calamari was held by the executive chef of Iggy’s Boardwalk.

Are y’all laughing WITH Rhody or AT Rhody? Key difference! — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) August 19, 2020

McNamara used his time on camera to discuss Rhode Island’s fishing industry and praised Gov. Gina Raimondo for her efforts to keep it afloat during the pandemic.

During the peak of the virus, prices dropped, and fishermen had a hard time selling what they caught.

McNamara declared calamari the official appetizer of the state, pointing out it’s available in every state in the union.

The DNC mailed the equipment used to record each state’s 30 second video. McNamara tells the Providence Journal that it took him 20 takes to get everything he wanted in that time frame.