BEWARE: Some displays are weather-dependent or have limited hours! Check the listings closely so your visit is a treat, not a trick!

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s spooky season!

As the nights grow longer and colder, boos and ghouls of all ages will delight in seeing these bewitching displays.

From downright creepy to fun and festive, we’ve once again unearthed the best local haunts, light shows and tableaus in Rhode Island and Southeastern Mass.

REPORT IT!: If you visit any of these or other local Halloween displays, share your photos of the spooktacular fun with us (here or send to reportit@wpri.com) so we can show them on air and in a gallery here!

WEST BAY

Spooky Sprague, 91 Sprague Avenue, Warwick, RI

Spooky Sprague (Submitted photo)

Anna Flanary’s display has a special meaning. Anna decorates in honor of her brother, who used to help with the family display before he passed from COVID-19 in 2021. Not only is this display family friendly, you can also bring your four-legged friend! The creepy display includes inflatables, animatronics and a fog machine. The display runs Monday through Wednesday 5-9, Thursday and Sunday 5-9:30 and Friday and Saturday 5-10, weather permitting. On Halloween night, Flanary opens her home to visitors — enter if you dare, you never know who you might meet! Visit their Facebook page here.

Walk of Fear, 74 Garfield Ave., Warwick, RI

Walk of Fear (Submitted Photo)

The Walk of Fear returns for its third year with live actors hidden around every corner, moving animatronics and bright child-friendly inflatables. “The only thing is to figure out what’s real and what’s not in this terrifying walk-thru,” Christina Ruggeiro told 12 News. “There’s something for all ages in this horrifying Walk of Fear, and Michael Myers returns with his most gruesome look to date and he’s coming for you!” Starting October 7, the display is open 6:30-9:30 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and features live actors on October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 29 and Sunday Oct. 30.

Rayhall Family Display, 47 Cavalcade Blvd., Warwick, RI

Rayhall Family Display (Submitted photo)

The Rayhall Family is all about high-tech haunting. “We have decided to switch things up a bit and bring amazing, 3D video projection technology to our house,” Daniel Rayhall told 12 News. “While we won’t give away secrets, all we can say is you will be blown away!” The spooky spectacle features “Ghost Busters,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Halloween Dance Party,” and more! In addition to the kid-friendly show on the front of the house, last year they added a small walkthrough as well. Hidden behind a fence and through the backyard, those who want a little spook this Halloween season are in for a treat! The Rayhalls ask there to be no parking on Cavalcade Blvd, but instead urge everyone to park at the Family Tree School at the corner of Cavalcade and Warwick Ave and walk up. The show starts Sept. 30 and runs Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 10 p.m. weather permitting. Follow them on Facebook here.

The Fazio’s Halloween House, 3 Bramble Lane, West Warwick, RI

The Fazio’s Halloween House (Submitted photo)

The Fazio Family has been decorating their home for Halloween for the past 17 years. “We have so much fun,” Joe Fazio told 12 News. “What’s best is that the neighborhood looks forward to what we will be putting out every year.” Decorating is a family affair for the Fazios, and their West Warwick display includes many handmade props including a graveyard, funhouse and more. Each year they have regulars that stop by, and typically have hundreds of visitors on Halloween. “We have a blast and look forward to each year and start prepping months in advance to see what new props we can add, or what we can change up to keep people guessing what will happen,” Fazio said. The display is visible all day, but is lit up nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. starting the first week of October. Beware – on All Hallows Eve the Fazios add music and set out to scare brave trick-or-treaters! “Our whole family will be dressed and ready scare on Halloween!” Fazio said.

Haunt on Holmes, 74 Holmes Road, Warwick, RI

Haunt on Holmes (Submitted photo)

A coven of green witches around a bubbling cauldron. A creaky casket. Wailing ghosts. Lounging skeletons. This display is a classic Halloween haunt that’s sure to send a shiver up your spine, and with this year’s theme of pirates, it’ll shiver your timbers, too. The folks behind this haunted yard have been decorating their Warwick house for five years. Mortal visitors of all ages are sure to enjoy this glowing spectacle of orange, purple and green. The display is lit nightly at sunset and stays on until 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The walk-through is open weekends only.

Lachapelle Halloween Display, 110 Lenox Avenue, West Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

This West Warwick haunt has something for everyone: a kid-friendly haunted house, pumpkin patch, and (much closer to the woods) a chilling cemetery. “The display features many moving homemade props, and on the weekend leading up to Halloween, all special effects are running at full blast,” explained creator Drew Lachapelle. Weather permitting the display is lit every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 to 9:30 pm starting Columbus Day weekend. Hours of operation, including notification of cancellation due to inclement weather can be found on their Facebook page.

The Warwick Neck Haunted Manor, 348 Warwick Neck Ave., Warwick, RI

Warwick Neck Manor (Submitted photo)

It’s not every day you see a three-story spider web, but this display has got you covered! In addition to the arachnophobia-inducing attraction, this display features a giant skeleton, a graveyard and flying ghosts! The folks behind this display have been decorating for six years, in part because Halloween is their favorite holiday but also because they want to bring some spooky joy to their neighborhood. The display is lit nightly.

The Hall Asylum, 176 Lewiston Street, Warwick, RI

Hall Asylum (Submitted photo)

Danny Hall is back for year four of his thrilling display! This year his “CarnEvil” features even more clowns, a trapeze act and a radioactive site. The haunt opens October 1 and runs Thursday-Sunday 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 6:30-9:00 p.m. This year they’ll once again collect donations for the Gianna Cirella Memorial Fund; in two years they’ve raised more than $5,500. Check out their Facebook page here.

Fred and Anthony’s Halloween Display, 11 Lakecrest Circle, Warwick, RI

Terror Tunnel (Submitted photo)

This year the display at 11 Lake Crest Circle in Warwick is their biggest yet. “My son Anthony and I started working on this in mid-August,” Fred Moussally told 12 News. This year’s display has completely changed: the walkthrough has five pathways that take you through the Dark Angel Alley, Circus Central, Butcher Shop Way, Zombie Corner, and Toxic Electrocution Chamber. The sky will be filled strobe lights, music and smoke machines. “Last year the weather destroyed most of the structures so we had a lot of work ahead of us,” Moussally said. “Fingers crossed we don’t get hit with another big storm.” As they have done in the past, the Moussally family will be taking donations for the Warwick Animal Shelter. They ask visitors not to park in from of neighbors driveways, and to instead park at the top of the street and walk down. The display starts Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7. Normal hours are Fridays and Saturday 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Sundays 6:30-9 p.m. and Halloween Night 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Moussallys want to say a special thank you to Mark!

Twisted Seed, 61 Easton Ave., Warwick, RI

Twisted Seed (Submitted photo)

If you’re a Halloween fanatic who has spent any time in Warwick, you probably already know about Bob Caroll and Scott Knoll’s display, “The Twisted Seed.” It’s still an impressive haunt chock full of zombies, scarecrows and ghouls. Carroll has been decorating since 1999 and Knoll joined in about four years ago. The display is visible during the day but is best viewed after nightfall until 9 p.m.

Lewis Halloween Light Show, 12 Shenandoah Rd., Warwick, RI

You can tell when the holidays have arrived by the glow coming from the Lewis family’s Warwick home. The Lewises have been doing a Halloween light show for more than 20 years, and they added music back in 2010. This year they added pixels to their tombstones and pumpkins. Visitors can watch the lights dance to Halloween songs by tuning their car radios to 106.9 FM. The display includes tombstones, pumpkins, flashing lights, and even a lightning storm. Watch the show nightly starting Friday, Oct. 15, through Halloween! The show runs Friday, October 14 through Monday, October 31: 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit their website here and check them out on Facebook.

North Street Haunting Grounds, 8 North St., Warwick, RI

North Street Haunting Grounds (Submitted photo)

Pete Souza has been transforming his Warwick home into a haunting ground since 2010, using mostly homemade props. This year, his otherworldly display features a haunted graveyard with a spooky grave digger, skeletons, an animated casket, a haunted castle, flying ghosts, a witch on the roof and thunder and lighting. Each night the haunting grounds come alive at dusk. The display runs from dusk until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Check out a video of the display from 2015 here.

Daniels’ Halloween House of Warwick, 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

(Submitted photo)

Plenty of fear and lots of haunted cheer! That’s what the Daniels family boasts at their Warwick home. The theme for this year’s haunt is “The Wizard of Oz.” There’s a light show, new music and art. The haunt takes a lot of time to perfect, so Mike Daniels starts decorating in August. The display starts October 7 and typically runs Thursday to Sunday 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 to 1 p.m., weather permitting. There’s also a donation box for Spirit Foundation to benefit children in the hospital. Visitors can get out or stay in their cars and tune their radios to 89.9 FM to hear the macabre melodies. Visit their Facebook page here for more info.

Spooky Spiders, 31 Doris Ave, Warwick, RI

Haunted Skeleton Cowboy Halloween (Submitted photo)

Arachnophobics beware! A 20-foot web walkway covered in giant spiders greets you at this haunt. The spiders’ snack? Skeletons! The man behind this display, Sean Connell, hopes his home brings smiles and a scream (or two). Connell has been decorating for years, and he’s had some impressive displays, like the year where he constructed a 28-foot pirate ship with shooting cannons. His son comes up with most of the frightfully fun ideas and Connell makes most of the props. “It’s to the point when neighbors come around in August to ask, ‘What’s it going to be this year?’” Connell said. The display is lit nightly from 6 to 10 p.m.

Wolfenden Haunted Horrors, 101 Cushing Rd, Warwick, RI

Wolfenden Haunted Horrors (Submitted photo)

Halloween lovers won’t want to skip Cushing road this season. The Wolfenden family’s haunt is sure to delight (and fright!) every Halloween fanatic. Their animatronics have a limited run on October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. On Halloween, the Wolfendens and their two neighbors will have plenty on display for drive-by viewing. The display includes giant spiders, creepy clowns, menacing scarecrows and some of the scariest characters from your favorite Halloween movies! Visit their Facebook page here.

The Yard of the Undead, 25 Maplehurst Ave, Warwick, RI

The Yard of the Undead (Submitted photo)

The Canfield family has been decorating their home for about eight years, and each year the display gets bigger and bigger. The display offers a classic Halloween experience with gravestones and spooky silhouettes that have been handcrafted out of wood. This year they’ve added more blow up decorations and lights. The haunt is lit nightly at sundown, and the Canfields say it’s perfect for little boos and ghouls to visit!

Nightmare Dominion presents: The Dark Harvest Festival, 11 Coit Ave, West Warwick, RI

Nightmare Dominion (Submitted photo)

Head over to Coit Avenue in West Warwick and you’ll find Nightmare Dominion, the evil creation of Matt and Nichole Molloy. The Molloy’s started decorating in 2012 with the annual goal of bringing people’s fears to life. This year’s display, The Dark Harvest Festival, will bring you back in time to a vintage fall celebration featuring carnival games and classic Halloween icons with some dark undertones, of course! Matt Molloy says he’s loved Halloween since he was a kid. “Finding that one house that went ‘all out’ (back then that meant a spooky cassette tape, one skeleton and a strobe light!) was the most exciting thing,” Molloy told 12 News in an email. “I strive to recreate that excitement for the kids that visit our display and hope that in some way, we make Halloween special and memorable for them.” The display will be lit up every night starting Oct. 14, weather permitting. Visit their Facebook page here.

Creepy Conifer Court, 10 Conifer Ct., Coventry, RI

(Submitted photo)

When the sun sets, the Giroux Driveway comes to life. For the last seven years Daniel has slowly been designing and tweaking his display. He started with a few pieces and has been building it into a ghoulish army of ghosts, wolves, zombies and clowns. Lightning, fog machines, graves and clowns surround you as you descend down a 150-foot driveway ending with a photo booth that you can take pictures in to remember the night. The display is lit Friday and Saturday from dusk to 9 p.m. through October 23. Starting on the 24th the display will be lit nightly.

Costa Family Haunted Yard, 47 Scotland Road, Cranston, RI

Costa Family Haunted Yard (Submitted photo)

The Costa Family Haunted Yard is back in a new location! This haunt features inflatable characters, animatronics, fog, lights and spooky sounds. But on Halloween the display truly comes alive — quite literally — with the addition of actors to scare brave souls who dare to visit! Those courageous enough to ring the bell will be rewarded handsomely with plenty of sweets.

House of 1,000 Pumpkins, 46 Elm Drive, Cranston, RI

House of 1,000 Pumpkins (Submitted photo)

This year Tim Perry has reached his longtime goal of carving 1,000 craft pumpkins! “I have been carving for over 15 years, but really upped my numbers the last three years,” Perry told 12 News. “I decorate because I love Halloween and really enjoy sharing my display with others who like Halloween.” The display is lit nightly until 11 p.m. Visitors can drive by or walk around, being aware of fencing that protects fragile items. This year Tim is once again collecting online donations for the American Cancer Society on his Facebook page. The full display will be available for viewing by Columbus Day.

Porreca Pumpkin Extravaganza, 787 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, RI

Porreca Family Pumpkin Display (Submitted photo)

The Porreca Pumpkin Extravaganza is back again this year! On All Hallows’ Eve only, the Porreca family unveils their glowing creations from 6 to 9 p.m. The display is family-friendly, and the Porrecas hope to have dozens of hand-carved pumpkins and some other spooky surprises. After 9 p.m., the Porreca’s give away their jack-o’-lanterns! Another sweet treat: the first 300 trick-or-treaters get full-size candy bars!

Higham House, 102 Randall Street, Cranston, RI

Higham House (Submitted photo)

The Highams have been turning their Randall Street home into a haunted house for the past eight years. Randy Higham and his nephew Michael set it up every September. Though it takes just a few days to complete, the Highams’ display is delightfully spooky, and features classic Halloween staples like skeletons, ghosts, witches and pumpkins. “There are never enough decorations for the Higham house!” Randy said. The display is visible during the day and lit nightly, weather permitting.

Oxford Street Haunt, 176 Oxford Street, Cranston, RI

Oxford Street Haunt (Submitted photo)

The Cataldos have been decorating their Cranston home since 2013, filling their yard with garish ghouls, a haunted cemetery and a fortune-telling witch. “I love to decorate,” Cara Cataldo told 12 News. “It just makes you feel good. We have had people stop and take selfies at our display. When there is so much craziness going on everywhere decorating for the holidays just makes things feel normal again.” If you’re looking for a classic display this one’s for you — it even features a fog machine on select nights, including Halloween! “Every year we try to add to it to make it a little more spooktacular,” Cataldo said, noting that this year they have new skeleton scenes and an expanded graveyard. “It adds a little bit of fun to enjoy during this very challenging year.” The display is lit nightly from 5 to 11 p.m.

SOUTH COUNTY

The Last House on Locust, 8 Locust Ct. Narragansett, RI

The Last House on Locust (Submitted photo)

The Last House on Locust is in their third year at their new location on 8 Locust Ct. in Narragansett, RI. The folks behind this display turn their front yard into a cemetery scene with more than 30 animatronics, numerous tombstones and a haunted orchard/pumpkin patch around back. Guests can walk the yard “at their own risk” with lighted lanterns that will be provided to them, or they can drive up to view in their vehicle. “We will be serving our annual treats of hot apple cider and pumpkin donuts to our guests, and of course, our copious amounts of candy on Halloween!” Donna Humphries told 12 News. The Humphries ask that people arrive by foot or park on the nearby side street and walk over, and please be respectful of the neighbors with traffic and privacy. This is a nice opportunity to enjoy some family time and great photo opportunities! The Humphries will be accepting donations for Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson’s at the South County YMCA. The haunt has a limited run: October 28th, 29th 30th and 31st from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m weather permitting. Follow them on Facebook.

Not-So-Scary Halloween Drive-Thru Display and Spooktacular Musical Light Show, 106 Ten Rod Road, Exeter, RI

Submitted photos

If you’re a fan of inflatables, this one’s for you! With over 250 inflatables, Anthony Gemma’s family-friendly display is a true Halloween treat. The spooky and silly characters line his long driveway, making for a perfect drive-through experience. He encourages witches and warlocks of all ages to come take a look! Don’t be a scaredy cat: Gemma says people should roll on down his driveway (which is wide enough for two-way traffic) to take in the scene. “Basically you view the display driving in, and driving out and there is Magical Halloween light show happening all around you” he said. The Gemmas also collect donations for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation in honor of their matriarch, Gloria, who loved Halloween so much and sadly lost her battle with breast cancer. The display runs every day 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting October 5 and ending Monday October 31, barring any windy weather. Make sure you tune into 106.1 FM to be fully immersed in this magical Drive-Thru experience.

Dead End on Saratoga, 27 Saratoga Road, North Kingstown, RI

Dead End on Saratoga (Submitted photo)

Enter if you dare! This spooky North Kingstown walk-through haunt is sure to delight and fright. This display includes everything from a cemetery to clowns. Visitors can enter Friday and Saturday from 6 till 9:30 p.m. and every night from Oct. the 24 to 31, weather permitting.

EAST BAY

Giroux Family Halloween Display, 69 Outlook Ave., East Providence, RI

Giroux Family Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The Giroux family’s East Providence home glows purple, green and orange during the spooky season, and they’ve become widely known for their dazzling holiday displays. Their festive Halloween light show includes large inflatables, “dancing” jack-o’-lanterns and twinkle lights that blink in time to spooky music. This year they’ve got some new inflatables including a 9-foot-tall Oogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” They’ll host their signature block party on Halloween night with a live DJ and expect 500 trick-or-treaters! The family-friendly display will be on each night from 6-9 p.m. starting Columbus Day Weekend. Visit their Facebook page here.

The MacDonalds’ Halloween Display, 54 Ellery Road, Newport, RI

The MacDonalds’ Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The MacDonalds’ holiday displays have been a Newport tradition for decades, and fans come from far and wide to see them! Drive by this Ellery Street home in December, and you’ll find it bedecked with Christmas cheer. But come October, the MacDonalds’ front lawn crawls with ghosts and ghouls. Although the display can be viewed all day, it comes to life with lights after dusk. This year there will be a haunted Disney-themed scene added to the traditional pumpkin patch and graveyard featuring skeletons and ghosts.

NORTHWEST

Demon Dwelling on Douglas Ave, 1333 Douglas Ave., North Providence, RI

Demon Dwelling (Submitted photo)

The St. Pierre’s are once again gearing up for their annual Halloween party and enjoying their all-time favorite season. This year their display features more lights and the coveted 12-foot-tall skeleton. “It was so much fun setting this up, and it’s exciting hearing people comment on it when they walk by,” Dixie St. Pierre told 12 News. “You have to see the skeleton in person to really see how huge he is it’s crazy!” The display is lit nightly.

Spyntinglin’ Manor, 4 Heather Lane, Scituate, RI

(Submitted photo)

Located deep in the haunted woods of Scituate, RI is Dave Lemire and Rochell Tice’s Spyntinglin’ Manor. It’s new to the list this year, and boo are we glad they told us about it! This is their sixth year decorating. Although you may feel brave enough to approach, Dave and Rochell ask that you view their haunted display from the safety of the street. But, you’re in for a treat: On Oct. 31 they will allow guided pictures and access to their indoor haunted house from 5 to 10 p.m. The display is lit nightly at dusk starting Oct. 7.

Deadly Fantasies, Silent Nightmares, 10 Canonchet Trail, Johnston, RI

Deadly Fantasies, Silent Nightmares (Submitted photo)

This one is not for the faint of heart. On Halloween night only, Deadly Fantasies comes to life on Canonchet Trail in Johnston. The haunted house is free, but its creator, Michael DeCesare, guarantees it’s as good as any haunted attraction you’d pay mortal money for. DeCesare has been hosting this haunt for the past 20 years and it’s a popular spot on All Hallows Eve. It all started as a dare between neighbors in 2002 over who could make the scariest haunted house, and it has now grown to a 1,000 square foot haunted experience. The attraction is open only on Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Visit their website here.

Hallow-Glow, 1756 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI

(Submitted photo)

For 37 years, Gary Marandola has been decking his halls for All Hallows Eve and Christmas. As a former retail employee, Gary spent a lot of holidays at work. Now, in his retirement, he’s putting his extra time and energy into his seasonal displays. “It makes me feel good when people stop and take pictures with their kids,” he said, adding that his neighbor has joined in on the festive fun, too. The spooky display is lit nightly from dusk to 11 p.m.

Perfetto Family Display, Hopkins Ave., Johnston, RI

The Perfetto Family Display (Submitted photo)

The Perfettos love Halloween! This is their third year decorating, but they hope to continue to do so for many years. “ Halloween is a year-long event for our family, with tracking down and building new props to add to our display,” Aaron Perfetto told 12 News. This year’s Haunt on Hopkins will feature the “Lost Souls Cemetery,” alongside a petrifying pumpkin patch and creepy cornfield. This frightening field of zombies and skeletons, and other ghouls and horrors comes alive each night for the month of October, weather permitting. The display can be viewed from the street nightly from 7-10 p.m.

Kyle’s Halloween Haunt, 20 Berclay Street, Johnston, RI

(Submitted photo)

The mastermind behind this haunted house is only a teen, but he decorates like a pro. This is Kyle Iannuccillo’s fifth year decorating and each year he saves up to buy new things to add. “I love skeletons, so I have gotten a skeleton horse as well as five more skeletons,” Kyle said. The display also includes multiple tableaus like a cemetery, a clown scene and a spider. “I love the holidays and the way I express that is by ‘decking the halls’ and decorating every single spot in the house as well as outside,” he said. The display is light nightly from 5:30 t 10 p.m.

Lavergne Family Display, 85 Crystal View Drive, Pascoag, RI

Lavergne Family Halloween (Submitted photo)

Singing ghosts, scary creatures and a story telling jack-o’-lantern are the stars of this Halloween display in Burrillville. This is the third year the Lavergne family has done a 3D projection show on the exterior of their home. They also do a show at Christmas! The family promises their show is ghoulishly good, and is sure to be enjoyed by little pumpkins and old souls alike. Visitors can listen to the music on their car radios by tuning to 101.9 FM. Starting Oct. 15 the show runs multiple times every night from 7 to 9 p.m. until Halloween.

Saran Haunted House, 1246 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

(Submitted photo)

Roll your hearse down to the Saran’s haunted house and you’ll be greeted by a warm purple glow! This display is kid-friendly, with spiders on their barn, a pumpkin patch, lots of lights and handmade characters from “Peanuts” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The display is lit nightly from dusk until about 10 p.m., weather permitting. This year there will also be a sign out front with a QR code so that anyone who visits can donate to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Jimmis Family Halloween Display, 1922 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI

Jimmis Family Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

Husband-and-wife team Jack and Laurie Jimmis love Halloween, and that’s no secret. They’ve been decorating their Chepachet home for 17 years, and it’s affectionately become known as “the crazy house on Route 44.” “My husband and I build, design, and make our displays work,” Laurie told 12 News. Their display is up the entire month of October and runs daily until 10 p.m.

The Magical Land of Oz, 14 Red Wing Trail, Smithfield, RI

The Magical Land of OZ (Submitted photo)

Head to 14 Red Wing Trail and you’ll find yourself saying, “Toto, we’re not in Smithfield anymore!” Every year since 1997, Dave Keene has been transforming his front yard into “Oz,” complete with characters from the beloved L. Frank Baum story. Keene makes all of the elements by hand with help from his friend Mark Smith. This year he’s added new trees and wizards. The display runs nightly from dusk until 9 p.m. and is perfect for munchkins! On Halloween, Keene adds music and a fog machine.

The Grave(l) Yard, 128 School Street, North Smithfield, RI

(Submitted photo)

Back on our list for a second year is The Grave(l) Yard! The family-friendly haunt features lights, characters and a — you guessed it — a 50-foot cemetery. “I started decorating for indoor Halloween parties almost 20 years ago,” Billy Gravel explained. “When I moved to my new house, I brought what I learned [outside] to my front yard. I have absolutely always loved Halloween and actually met my beautiful wife at a Halloween party, making it that much more special.” The display is visible from sundown to 10 p.m. nightly.

MASSACHUSETTS

Sachs Family Lights Extravaganza, 21 Mann Street, Bellingham, MA

You know the Sachs family does Christmas like no other, but did you know they also go all out for Halloween? This dancing light show takes almost the entire year to put together, and the Sachs family is always looks for ways to make it more spook-tacular. This magical light show runs nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. You can tune into the show on your car radio at 101.7FM and listen to the music. Visit their Facebook page here.

CLAUDE-O-WEEN, 260 Copley Drive, Taunton, MA

Claude-O-Ween (Sumitted photo)

“Claude-O-Ween” is named after its creator, Claude, who’s had a passion for Halloween his entire life. He’s been creating this classic Halloween display with his sons since 2010. It offers something for everyone: scary props on one side for adults, and a more festive, fun display for kids on the other. The haunt is lit nightly at 6 p.m.

Hills Halloween Display, 63 Patton Ave., Somerset, MA

Hills Halloween Display (Submitted photo)

The Hills are known for decking their halls at Christmastime, but they also pull out all the stops for Halloween. “I grew up always decorating for every holiday, but Halloween was my parents favorite holiday to decorate for. I guess decorating runs in my blood!” Nicole Hill told 12 News. “We also love doing it for our community, I know one of my favorite things to do as a child, was to drive around looking at all the decorated houses.” The Somerset yard glows purple and orange nightly at 6 p.m. and features a graveyard full of the undead and characters from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” The Hills have been decorating for eight years. “I love hearing children in the car with their parents or loved ones and say how awesome the house looks,” Nicole said. “They are so excited to see the decorations which makes us so happy and feel that it is worth the hours and money we put into it.”

Haunted Mansion, 39 Azalea Drive, Dartmouth, MA

This sprawling Dartmouth display is not to be missed! The woman behind it has been decorating for five years — it takes her about a month to put up and another two to three weeks to take down. Many of the items in her display are recycled or made from objects she had lying around. A little Halloween magic transforms those common things into something spooktacular for visitors of all ages. The display is lit nightly starting Oct. 7.

Halloween Town, 93 Westside Ave., North Attleboro, MA

(Submitted photo)

The folks at this North Attleboro haunt have been decorating for the past six years, and each year it gets bigger and better. “We decorate because we love Halloween and we enjoy spreading joy to others who love Halloween just as much as us,” Jessica Sweeney told 12 News. This year their display features characters from the film “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” like a 10-foot-tall Oogie Boogie and a cemetery with the Pumpkin King himself. The display is visible all day, but is best viewed after dark.

Ghouls and Ghosts, 49 Perryville Road, Rehoboth, MA

(Submitted photo)

Jason Brissette has been turning his home into a haunted house since 2009. It even caught the attention of his local newspaper when he lived in Norton. Now he fills his Rehoboth lawn with all sorts of ghastly ghouls and goblins: witches, skeletons, ghosts and graves are bathed in the garish glow of purple, red, green and orange light. Check out this display nightly from 6 to 11 p.m.

Bryson Annual Halloween Display, 132 Cedar Lane, Seekonk, MA

(Submitted photo)

Halloween is the Bryson family’s favorite holiday, and their display has it all: tombstones, skeletons, pumpkins, lighting, fog machines, grim reapers, zombies, a skeleton horse, spiders and webs, ghosts and more! Come All Hallows Eve the Brysons even add creepy music, and they plan to have an expanded haunted house this year for trick-or-treaters (with full-size candy bars!) The display is lit nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.

House of the Undead, 188 Clarkson Street, Fall River, MA

(Submitted photo)

As a sign on the front lawn warns visitors, this house truly is “dead inside.” For the past seven years, Joyce Botelho has been turning her Fall River house into a haunted abode. The decorations are visible during the day, but the true horror begins at sundown. The lights, animatronics and spooky sound effects stay on for about 2 hours each night, starting in early October, weather permitting. On Halloween, beware! “On Halloween night only, my brother dresses up and walks around to help me scare trick-or-treaters in zombie costumes,” Botelho told 12 News. “I have fog that night with more strobe lights as well.” She added, “It’s my favorite holiday so I go all out if I can. Plus, I love seeing the reactions from the kids. Some are too scared to come get candy, some think it’s the coolest house! Either way, I love it!”

Revenge of the King, 393 King Phillip St., Raynham, Mass.

(Submitted photo)

Zombies, spiders, clowns, scarecrows and pumpkins abound in this Raynham, Mass. display. It can be scary for very young children, but otherwise creator James Smith says it can be family friendly. “On Halloween I have a few people dressed up and hiding to get a few scares before giving out candy,” Smith told 12 News. He’s been decorating at this location for more than eight years. “I decorate for all the kids, adults whoever enjoys it is welcome keeps getting bigger and better every year,” he said. The display is visible all day and is lit from dusk until about 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The Boneyard, 22 Pinehurst Street, Dartmouth, MA

Skeleton Scenes (Submittedphoto)

Skeletons doing yoga? Walking dogs? Dinosaurs? This delightful display has a spooky sense of humor. For the past eight years, the family behind this Dartmouth display has been adding another scene to “The Boneyard” — this year, it’s a “E.T.” tableau! The family-friendly display is sure to delight even the smallest ghosts! The display is visible all day and is lit at night. It runs through Oct. 31