Teen trumpeter takes part in national movement to honor the fallen

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ An East Providence teenager joined a national movement Monday afternoon in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Memorial Day, Lily Bolarinho took her trumpet out onto her front steps and played Taps.

By doing so, she participated in “Taps Across America,” which is a national moment of remembrance that occurs at 3 p.m. each year.

Bolarinho also performed the Star-Spangled Banner, a song she’s been playing nearly every single day for more than a year.

From fire stations, to nursing homes and even her own neighborhood, Bolarinho has been performing the National Anthem on her front steps since the pandemic began.

She said it’s her way of thanking everyone who’s been working on the front lines.

“It felt really good to help,” she previously told 12 News.