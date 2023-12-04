EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ever since his Jeopardy! debut in January, Jake DeArruda has remained hopeful that he would get another shot to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

The Taunton resident and Vermont native went on a three-game winning streak earlier this year and was one game short of qualifying for the special tournament.

“It was a little difficult coming to terms with that in the immediate aftermath,” DeArruda said, adding that his life “immediately went back to normal” after he won $70,661 while competing on the popular game show.

DeArruda, who works as a delivery dispatcher, has been waiting to hear whether he would be invited to compete in the Championship Wildcard competition.

When asked what it would mean to get a second chance to compete, DeArruda’s answer was simple.

“It would mean a lot to be able to go back,” he said. “I think I am capable of playing well … I want to get the chance to prove to myself that I can do this and maybe it was just one bad break.”

It turns out that, not only does DeArruda get a second chance, he gets to skip the Championship Wildcard altogether.

12 News anchor Kim Kalunian shared with DeArruda a special message from Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings that left him speechless.

“I’m sorry to have to tell you this, but we are not going to be able to invite you back for the Championship Wildcard competition,” Jennings said in the message. “But that’s because we’re inviting you to the Tournament of Champions instead.”

“Congratulations Jake,” he continued. “We’ll see you back here soon.”

DeArruda said it’s “surreal” that he will be returning to play in the Tournament of Champions.

“Wow,” DeArruda said. “That is absolutely incredible.”

He thanked everyone who has helped him along the way.

“It truly does take a village to go on the show,” he said. “It is a lifetime of learning and support … There are way too many people for me to thank in one sitting.”

Though he admits he has been preparing lightly to compete again, DeArruda plans to switch up his tactics this time around.

“I have a friend who was on the show a couple of years ago,” he explained. “I realized that she knows everything that I don’t. I’ve been trying to think, ‘OK, what would she do?'”

Besides “studying flash cards all day,” DeArruda plans on adding The Crossword and Entertainment Weekly to his repertoire.

The 2024 Tournament of Champions is slated to begin taping in early February.