Taunton baseball player goes viral with touching tribute to his dad

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Taunton High School baseball player’s touching tribute to his father has gone viral.

Even though the team won its first-ever state title back in 2019, Nic Nortarangelo decided to post a video to social media thanking his father, Mike Nortarangelo, for his constant support over the years.

“My dad ─ both my parents ─ have been going to every game since Little League and taking videos so I can grow as a player,” Nic said.

It is not lost on Notarangelo how dedicated his father has been toward his baseball career. In the video, Nic thanked his father for always being at every game and capturing every moment.

He’s especially grateful his father was able to watch his team make school history.

To date, Nic’s video has received over a million views on Instagram, has more than 2 million views on Tik Tok and has even been praised by sports legends like LeBron James.

“When LeBron liked it, man, that was pretty cool,” Nic said.

Mike said it’s exciting that his family has become the latest “viral sensation.”

“I never expected him to come out and do something like this,” Mike said. “I just wanted to impart some knowledge so he can shine in his own life. I was hoping to have some impact…the goal was to just help him.”

Mike said he becomes emotional every time he watches it.

“I took a good look at it and I lost it, I was crying. It was very touching and very, very thoughtful,” Mike said.