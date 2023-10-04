CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — In just a few days, Topgolf Rhode Island will open its doors to the public.

The sports and entertainment facility is located off I-95 in Cranston, at the site of the old Citizens Bank headquarters on Sockanosset Cross Road.

It’s the first Topgolf to open in New England. It features three floors of fun, with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, concessions, video games and music.

“We are excited to bring the game of golf to the community,” Director of Operations Chanda Burleson said.

“It’s an overall package,” she continued. “It’s a place for family and friends to gather and just have a good time at a sport they may have never played.”

Burleson said the phones have been ringing off the hook since the opening date was announced, but they’re ready to go.

“We’re expecting just the doors to open and to be popular,” Burleson added.

Those planning on heading to Topgolf this weekend are asked to be patient. Burleson said they are close to being fully booked just on reservations alone, and even though patrons can still walk in, it’s unclear how long the wait may be.

Another location is also currently being built in Canton, Mass.