Suni the monkey congratulates Sunisa Lee on winning Olympic gold medal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From one Suni to another, a monkey at Roger Williams Park Zoo had an important message for U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee.

In a video posted to the zoo’s Twitter account, Suni the saki monkey congratulated Lee on winning a gold medal.

“From Suni the saki monkey to you… Congratulations Suni Lee on winning gold in the women’s all-around Olympic gymnastics!” the post read.

From Suni the saki monkey to you… Congratulations @sunisalee_ on winning gold in the women's all-around #Olympic gymnastics! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/RFgfjo7Cb8 — Roger Williams Park Zoo (@RWPZoo) July 29, 2021

Lee’s victory marked the fifth straight gold medal by a U.S. woman, with the past three Olympic champions all being women of color.