CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Thursday is the autumnal equinox, the beginning of fall.

Kenny Sachs, of Charlestown, will snap a picture of the sun rising exactly in the east on this day, as he has done every day for more than a decade.

He takes pictures from his deck on Charlestown Beach not only for his enjoyment but also to share with the world.

12 News Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo visited Sachs on the morning of Sept. 10 when smoke from western wildfires were in New England skies and thunderous waves from distant Hurricane Earl were crashing on Rhode Island’s coast.

“This is my paradise,” Sachs said while looking over the railing from his deck, raised about 15 feet from the beach.

Sachs and his wife moved to Charlestown after he sold his Stamford, Connecticut, plumbing supply company and retired.

The beach house overlooks Block Island Sound with Point Judith visible to the east and the Charlestown Breachway just steps away.

The location is perfect for capturing sunrises and most sunsets.

“I’ve probably been doing it for twelve to thirteen years,” Sachs smiled.

Every single day he captures the sunrise with his cell phone.

“I was just amazed when I get up in the morning, and there would be these vibrant colors that were there. It was just amazing,” Sachs said.

He does not use a special camera, saying, “they’re too complicated.” Instead, he uses his cell phone camera.

“I’ve got like 18,000 [pictures] stored up here on the cloud,” Sachs said holding up his phone.

Courtesy Kenny Sachs. Jan. 11, 2021

Courtesy Kenny Sachs. Aug. 27, 2020

Courtesy Kenny Sachs. Sept. 6, 2020

When asked why he does it, Sachs says he does it, “for a good feeling. I feel that … why waste sunshine? I mean, the day opens when the sun comes up.”

Sachs said, in another life, maybe he would have been a farmer because he enjoys waking up early.

“It’s very important that I do it and if I missed it, I’ve lost out on the day. That’s how I feel,” Sachs reflected.

Sachs doesn’t sell his pictures, but people have taken notice of his work.

“I got involved in posting it to friends on Facebook, and then I got involved in other little groups, and I have, I don’t know how many hundreds of fans that like my photos,” Sachs laughed.

“Sometimes I’m sitting here on my deck, and people will walk by, and they’ll look up and they’ll say, ‘are you Kenny Sachs?’ I said, ‘yeah.’ They say, ‘I love your photos.’ They just love them. I got so taken by that,” Sachs said.

So he’ll keep enjoying, appreciating and capturing every equinox, solstice, and every sunset and sunrise here — where he says they are the best.

“I’ve been to Hawaii. People say, ‘look at that sunset,’ and I’m saying, ‘yeah, but I can’t wait to get home,'” Sachs said.

The autumnal equinox is at 9:03 p.m. EDT Thursday, marking the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere.