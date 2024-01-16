(WPRI) — Does this surprise you? Probably not.

Both Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been ranked among the worst states to drive in, according to a report by WalletHub.

Using metrics including rush hour traffic, average gas prices, and road quality, Rhode Island ranked 8th and Massachusetts was up two spots at 6th.

Rhode Island did come in 1st when it comes to driver safety, according to WalletHub’s ranking, and Massachusetts was also near the top at 4th. The factors for this include seatbelt use, traffic fatality rate, car theft rate and the number of uninsured drivers on the road.

Overall, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Oklahoma and Alabama were ranked the best states for drivers.