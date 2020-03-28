Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Sing-a-longs keep Providence neighborhood connected during unprecedented times

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ From doorsteps, windows and balconies, residents in a Providence neighborhood are spreading positivity through the power of music.

The West Broadway Neighborhood Association began hosting stay-at-home sing-a-longs earlier this week in an effort to bridge the gap created by social distancing.

With most Rhode Islanders hunkered down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the now-daily event brings many residents out of their homes to join in.

The song is chosen ahead of time and posted to the West Broadway Neighborhood Association’s Facebook page, with lyrics of course. Residents can request songs as well.

Each night at 6 p.m. the sing-a-long is live-streamed to the page to put a smile on the faces of those who couldn’t participate.

Providence

