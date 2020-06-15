Statewide commencement special for Rhode Island Class of 2020 airs Monday night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While traditional ceremonies for graduating seniors did not get to happen this year, there will be a graduation all Rhode Island seniors and their families can virtually attend Monday night.

“Your Year 2020” will be live streamed and simulcast on several different platforms.

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the special about a month ago. At the time, she encouraged graduating seniors to submit videos that may air n Monday night’s special.

In her daily coronavirus briefing last Friday, Raimondo revealed more details about celebrity guests.

“Just because we haven’t had it the same way, I don’t want you to think your accomplishments matter any less. If anything they matter more. If you’re getting your diploma this year, and if you finished school strong, it was even harder, and you deserve more recognition,” Raimondo said.

While some guests will be a surprise, actress and Rhode Island native Viola Davis will deliver the keynote commencement address.

Three members of the New England Patriots will make also address grads, in addition to broadcast journalist Meredith Vierra, ‘Family Guy’ creator Seth McFarlane, and many more.

“Everyone should tune in, even if you don’t have a grad. Be there for our grads. Unity is the name of the game, and I think it’s going to be a really special night,” Raimondo said Friday.

“Your Year 2020” will be televised at 7 p.m. on WSBE Rhode Island PBS (digital 36.1; Cox 08 / 1008HD, Verizon FiOS 08 / 508HD, and Full Channel 08; Comcast 819HD and Verizon FiOS 18 / 518HD in MA; DirecTV 36, Dish Network 36).

The special will also be streamed live online at ripbs.org/stream, and simulcast on Coast 93.3 WSNE-FM.

The governor also said that following the ceremony, a virtual concert called “United for Grads” will also air on Rhode Island PBS. Raimondo said it will include musical performances by Grammy-nominated musicians.

“Your Year 2020” will encore on Coast 93.3 Sunday at noon, and on-demand as a podcast on the iHeart Radio App, and video-on-demand at watch.ripbs.org.