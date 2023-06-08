(WPRI) — It’s official: Squishmallows will soon be included in McDonald’s Happy Meals.

Jazwares announced the collaboration earlier this week, which will feature 24 exclusive Squishmallows.

“Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, one of the world’s most trusted and recognized brands,” Jazwares’ Gerhard Runken said.

Of those Squishmallows, 14 will come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that is tailored to the plush’s personality. To access the playlists, kids can scan the QR code on either the Squishmallows packaging or Happy Meal box.

Each participating McDonald’s will offer 10 or 12 unique versions of the plushes, which will be placed inside a Squishmallow-themed Happy Meal box, according to Jazwares.

It’s unclear at this time exactly when the Squishmallow-themed Happy Meals will rollout.

Squishmallows were first launched by Kelly Toys back in 2017 and have grown in popularity over the years. The super soft and highly sought after stuffed animals come in a variety of colors and sizes. The brand, which was named the No. 1 best-selling toy last year, has created hundreds of unique characters with varying names and background stories.