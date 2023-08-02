BOURNE, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s no secret that Spirit Halloween moves fast.

The Halloween retailer, known for its pop-up shops full of costumes and decorations, is planning on temporarily moving into the former Christmas Tree Shops at the base of the Sagamore Bridge.

That Christmas Tree Shops is a known landmark on Cape Cod thanks to its thatched roof and large windmill. It was one of 10 stores to close back in May, shortly after the retailer filed for bankruptcy.

Spirit Halloween is planning on taking over the space sometime this month, according to the retailer’s website. The retailer’s pop-up shops typically close for the season not long after the holiday passes.

That means the iconic Christmas Tree Shops location will be vacant once again come November, unless a new tenant moves in.

Christmas Tree Shops, best known for selling a variety of seasonal items and home décor, is in the process of shuttering its remaining stores after the retailer’s attempt to emerge from bankruptcy was unsuccessful. The retailer kicked off going-out-of-business sales last month, sending shoppers who “just love a bargain” into a frenzy.

The Christmas Tree Shops store in Warwick was one of several to close for good last weekend, which leaves the Middletown location as the only one left in Rhode Island.

The number of Christmas Tree Shops stores in Massachusetts, where the retailer was first founded, are dwindling. There are now eight stores remaining, with the closest being located in North Attleboro in Foxboro.

Before filing for bankruptcy, the retailer had planned on rebranding its stores after discovering that shoppers outside of New England believed they only sold Christmas trees.

It doesn’t appear that Spirit Halloween will be haunting any other former Christmas Tree Shops locations locally at this time. However, the retailer will open several pop-up shops in vacant storefronts across Rhode Island and Massachusetts.