Special edition of ‘Good Night Lights’ honors young boy who died of cancer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It was a “Good Night Lights” to outshine them all.

The nightly tradition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital was bigger and better than ever before Friday night in honor of Blake Costa.

At 21 months old, Blake was diagnosed with an ependymoma, which is a rare cancer that affects the brain stem. He passed away last May, just shy of his 6th birthday.

On the anniversary of his death, people from across the state showed support for both his family and the hospital by placing signs in their front yards, all of which had a big blue heart and the letter “B” on them.

That support continued Friday when dozens of people, including officers and firefighters from departments all across the state, took part in a special edition of Good Night Lights.

Nick Costa, Blake’s father, tells 12 News he loved the nightly tradition.

“It’s something we always used to do when he was there,” Nick said. “He always looked forward to 8:30, grabbed the flashlight and was like let’s shine it out the window and see all the kids.”

He said this was just another way to honor his son.

“He brought the community together when he was alive and he’s doing it again now,” Nick said.

Instead of the “magic minute,” Good Night Lights lasted for 30 minutes Friday, and was capped off with a fireworks display over Hot Club.