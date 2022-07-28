SOUTH KINSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The South Kingstown Police Department is preparing to welcome a furry new member to its force.

The department was recently gifted a Bernedoodle puppy from Cove Angels Breeding, which will be trained as a compassion dog.

“We are grateful for their kindness and appreciate their generosity,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “This little guy is going to have a big job.”

The department also received funding from AT&T to support its compassion dog program, which will, “ensure that he has what he needs to provide support to our officers and serve our community.”

The puppy is only 4 weeks old and is too young to be sworn in. In the meantime, the department is asking for the public’s help naming the dog prior to his arrival.

Anyone who believes they have the perfect name for the puppy is asked to submit it to the department by Aug. 5.