SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time in nearly six decades, the Smithfield Little League team is heading to the Metro Regionals.

The team won its first Rhode Island Little League State Championship in 56 years this past weekend, outscoring South Kingstown Little League 2-1.

“Watching them learn the game has been incredibly rewarding,” Smithfield Little League Head Coach Eric Gibree said. “Now they’re turning double plays and hitting homeruns.”

The 12-year-olds are just a couple wins away from securing their spot in the Little League World Series. The last Rhode Island team to do so was Barrington Little League back in 2019.

“It means the whole world,” player Cameron Maxwell said, adding that making it to the Little League World Series would be “a dream come true.”

Smithfield Little League will face off against Massapequa Coast Little League in Bristol, Conn., on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.