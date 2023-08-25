PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — This Sunday, hundreds of people will compete in the Boston Triathlon.

(Courtesy: Anne Marie Almirol)

That includes Eshe Stockton, a Portsmouth middle school student, who will be swimming, biking and running with the adults.

The 12-year-old started competing years ago. Stockton tells 12 News she was inspired by her mom, Anne Marie Almirol, who is also a triathlete.

“One time she asked me to do a kids tri, because I knew how to swim, bike and run,” Stockton recalled. “I said ‘Yeah sure,’ and really enjoyed it.”

To date, Stockton has completed more than 20 triathlons. Now, she’s gearing up for the another in Boston.

Last year, Stockton said she ran her fastest time ever.

“That was actually the most surprising for me, because I did a 6:48 per mile pace for it,” Stockton said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel like I’m going super fast.’ When I saw my pace I was like, ‘Woah! I’ve never done that before.'”

The pre-teen is humble, but she’s racked up quite the collection of trophies and medals.

(Courtesy: Anne Marie Almirol)

Her mom tells 12 News she’s not surprised.

“She’s determined, she works hard,” Almirol said. “I mean, she wakes me up sometimes at 5 a.m. and is like, ‘Come on, let’s go for the bike ride.'”

The mother-daughter duo often train and compete together. Almirol said she sees it as a bonding experience.

“She talks to me a lot when we’re on the bike, and she’ll talk on the run and I’ll just listen,” Almirol said with a smile.

Stockton hopes to inspire others her age to compete in triathlons, and she also wants to bring more diversity to the sport.

She also has some big goals for herself. Stockton hopes to one day make it to the Olympics.

“I enjoy doing tris a lot. It makes me happy and it’s fun, but also serious,” Stockton said. “I want to get professional with it.”

The two begin the competition in Boston at 8:45 a.m. Sunday.