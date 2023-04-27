(WPRI) — As the “sharky summer season” arrives, Rhode Islanders can finally order shark license plates.

The Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI) released its charity plate on Thursday, which was custom designed and painted by marine artist Paul McPhee.

“We are really excited to finally make this plate available to Rhode Island residents,” Executive Director of AS Jon Dodd said. “The timing is perfect as we enter the sharky summer season here in Rhode Island.”

The plate features a large Mako shark, which the ASI says is now considered endangered worldwide.

“Sharks are in trouble, and they need our help. Over 100 million are killed annually and that’s simply not sustainable,” Dodd said. “With no paid employees, every dollar from our supporters, and from these license plates, will go toward vital research aimed at answering critical questions about shark health, ocean health, and our health.”

The plate can be ordered on the Atlantic Shark Institute website. The cost is $42.50 for a set of plates, with $20 from each plate fee benefiting the ASI.

Like all charity plates, the DMV will not produce any until 600 have been ordered. They’re available for passenger, commercial and combination plates.