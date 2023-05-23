EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been less than a month since Rhode Island released new license plates benefiting the Atlantic Shark Institute (ASI), and more than 5,000 have already been ordered.

The plate, which was designed and painted by marine artist Paul McPhee, is the fastest-growing charity plate in Rhode Island history, according to ASI Executive Director Jon Dodd.

“We’ve been astounded since day one when the site went live and orders started to pour in,” Dodd said.

Passenger and combination plates have both met the required 600-plate minimum to go to print, and distribution will begin later this summer. Dodd added that it’s the first charity plate to ever hit the required minimum for combination plates.

Around 350 more commercial plates need to be ordered to reach the same goal.

“Having all three plate types on the road would be amazing,” Dodd said.

The plate features a large mako shark, which the ASI says is now endangered worldwide.

Plates can be ordered on the Atlantic Shark Institute website. The cost is $42.50 for a set of plates, with $20 from each plate fee going to the ASI.