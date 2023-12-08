CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A young gray seal found stranded on Block Island over the summer returned to the ocean Wednesday morning.

The 6-month-old seal, affectionately named “Cranberry,” was rescued back in June after she was found wounded and malnourished near the North Light. It took several days for volunteers to retrieve Cranberry from the remote location where she was discovered.

Cranberry was eventually admitted to Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic, where an examination revealed she was suffering from a severe wound and bone infection on her hind flipper, as well as several puncture wounds across her body.

She was also diagnosed with a ventral abscess and a respiratory infection.

Cranberry spent five months recovering from her injuries, during which she underwent surgery to remove a portion of her hind flipper.

“It’s all hands on deck for a surgery like this,” explained Molly Martony, a senior veterinarian at Mystic Aquarium. “The infected area was completely removed, preserving the rest of the flipper for normal swimming. This surgery was a necessary intervention; we gave her a second shot at life.”

(Courtesy: Mystic Aquarium)

Sarah Callan, manager of Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program, said the seal’s name was selected by the volunteers who cared for her.

“They chose one that embodies the season and represents the most cherished gift we could receive during the holidays – the opportunity to return her to her ocean home,” Callan explained.

Callan described Cranberry’s successful rehabilitation as a “momentous occasion” for Mystic Aquarium, as well as a testament to their unwavering dedication to wildlife conservation.

“We are immensely proud of the collaborative efforts that have gone into rehabilitating Cranberry,” Callan said.

Cranberry returned to the sea at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, where onlookers watched as she galumphed across the sand and into the water.