SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Seekonk Police Department is excited to have its third furry friend on the force.

The department was gifted a puppy by Boonefield Labradors which will be working as a comfort dog in the town’s schools.

He will start his first shift in the coming weeks, but police are asking for the public’s help naming him.

Anyone who thinks they have the perfect name for the puppy is asked to comment on the department’s Facebook post. The winner will be announced Friday, Sept. 23, when he reports for duty.