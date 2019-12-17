SEE IT: Teen girl thrown into van, kidnapped off street in front of mom

Breaking News
Twin River executive, vendor indicted in kickback scheme
by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) — A teenage girl kidnapped off a street in the Bronx right in front of her mother has been reunited with her family.

The kidnapping happened late Monday in the 700 block of Eagle Avenue near E. 156th Street, according to the New York Police Department.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing a man grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom, then forcing her into a beige four-door sedan with two other men inside.

Sanchez’s mother is seen trying to fight back but is ultimately pushed away.

According to police, Sanchez did not know her kidnappers.

The four suspects are described as four men in their 20s all wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

