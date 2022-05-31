WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The Wareham Department of Natural Resources is in “hot pursuit” of a cow that got loose Tuesday.

The cow’s name is Rosie, according to the department, and the owners are trying to track her down.

She was last seen in the vicinity of Maple Springs Road headed towards Charge Pond.

“Rosie is very stressed and is not stopping, so we ask that people not come out to assist unless the owners need help,” the department said in a social media post.

The department also shared a video of Rosie running through residents’ lawns.

Anyone who spots the cow is urged to contact Wareham Police Communications at (508) 295-1212.